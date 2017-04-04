Journeys in Japan: Hokkaido: Sculpting Winter’s Ice and Snow

Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m.

In winter, Hokkaido is covered by a deep blanket of snow and the land lies dormant. But for the people who live in Japan’s northernmost main island, this season offers an opportunity for creativity and community spirit. Every year, they illuminate the midwinter landscape with spectacular displays of ice, snow and light. The biggest and best known is the Sapporo Snow Festival. Held in February, it has a history of over half a century and attracts around 2.6 million visitors. During the same period, other festivals take place in Hokkaido, including the Otaru Snow Light Path and the Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival. On this edition of Journeys in Japan, British sculptor Kate Thomson visits the three festivals to view the creations and meet some of the people who help to make them.