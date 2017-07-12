Journeys in Japan: Mount Daisen: Mystical Rites, Local Life

Saturday, July 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Mount Daisen, in Tottori Prefecture in western Japan, stands 1,729 meters high. Often noted for its resemblance to Mount Fuji, it is ranked 3rd on a list of celebrated mountains in Japan. It’s also been an object of worship of a mountain religion since ancient times. Daisen-ji temple was built about 1,300 years ago. From olden days, people have come to pray to the Jizo (guardian diety of travelers and children) enshrined at the temple.

Our reporter John Daub follows the old pilgrim’s path to Daisen-ji temple, encountering traces of the mountain religion. Many people live at the foot of Daisen, enjoying its blessings. John visits a community tofu workshop and samples fresh tofu. Mount Daisen is also home to one of the largest virgin beech forests in western Japan. John explores it on his way up to the summit. He also joins a riveting summer rite in early June that marks the opening of the summer hiking season. Scores of people bear torches in a procession from Daisen-ji temple-appearing like a river of fire.