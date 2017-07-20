Journeys in Japan: Murayama, Yamagata: Local Delicacies, Local Pride

Saturday, July 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Each season in Japan brings its own special delicacies. When early summer arrives, that means it’s cherry season. Seventy percent of all the cherries grown in Japan come from the Murayama district of Yamagata Prefecture, close to the Mogami River.

The soil and climate here are perfect for cultivating the fruit. The moisture drains into the river system, and there is a wide fluctuation between the day and night-time temperatures. The cherries grown here are of a high quality, with a distinctive sweet-tart flavor.