The Nagara River runs for 166 kilometers through the heart of Gifu Prefecture, in central Japan. Although some 830,000 people live along the river banks, the water is renowned throughout Japan for its pristine clarity. It is also famous for its abundant ayu (“sweetfish”), a species of freshwater fish that only live in unpolluted waterways, and which make a summer specialty for food lovers across the country.