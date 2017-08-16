Journeys in Japan: Obuse, Nagano: Walking and Running for Fun

Saturday, August 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Marathons are hugely popular in Japan. Every year, hundreds of them take place around the country. But the race held in the town of Obuse, in Nagano Prefecture, is very different.

The aim of the Obuse Mini Marathon is not to compete against the clock but for participants to enjoy the hospitality of the local area. There are no major tourist attractions in the town. The runners just move at a relaxed pace through the residential areas and around the surrounding countryside. This event has become famous throughout Japan as the marathon with the largest number of runners in fancy dress.

Sabrina Sayin travels to Obuse to take part in the Mini Marathon. She also takes time to explore the town, which still retains many buildings from past centuries – including a temple decorated with a work by one of Japan’s best known artists, Katsushika Hokusai.