Journeys in Japan: Oya, Utsunomiya: Stone Town & Quarry Ruins Tour

Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Travel to Oya, an old stone town in Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture. Australian radio DJ Chris Glenn visits an ancient temple carved into a cave and featuring stone Buddhist reliefs. He goes underground into a cavernous former quarry. And in another ruin, he takes an adventure tour of a mystical underground lake. He stops by a stone artisan’s workshop as well as a jazz cafe where the owner has created speakers with Oya stone. On this journey, Chris feels the deep connection between the local people and their beautiful stone.