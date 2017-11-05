Journeys in Japan: Kagoshima: The Taste and Style of Kuro Culture

Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Kagoshima is the southernmost prefecture of Kyushu. The Japanese word kuro (or “black”) plays a very important role in the local culture -starting from the ash emitted by the volcano, Mt. Sakurajima, which overlooks Kagoshima City. Kuro plays a key role in producing local liquor, shochu, as well as in the regional cuisine and the pottery made in this area. On this edition of Journeys In Japan, potter Euan Craig discovers the deep significance of Kagoshima’s kuro culture.