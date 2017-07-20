Saturday, July 29 at 11:00 p.m.

Kaneko’s Monumental Risk explores the life and work of Japanese-American sculptor and artist Jun Kaneko. Kaneko is known for building the largest ceramic art pieces in the world, with some towering more than 13 feet without any interior support. Over the course of his 50 year career, Kaneko has created massive public art installations in plazas, gardens, airports, city parks and convention centers.

Kaneko’s Monumental Risk follows Kaneko working around the world in places like San Francisco, Kyoto, New York, Nagoya, Chicago, Puerto Vallarta, and his adopted hometown of Omaha. It also looks at the evolution of his work from painting in a realism style to his abstract sculptures and his risky undertaking of opera design with the San Francisco Opera’s production of The Magic Flute. The program concludes with a look at the multi-million dollar creativity center he built in Omaha to encourage us all to unleash our risk-taking and creative sides.