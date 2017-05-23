Saturday, June 3 at 3:30 p.m.

Ken Burns: America’s Storyteller – American Sampler focuses its attention on the many single documentaries and short series that Ken has produced over the years. This new material comprises about 25% of the program and explores the tremendous depth and breadth of his work with a special emphasis on films about Thomas Jefferson, Susan B. Anthony, Mark Twain, Jackie Robinson and others. The remainder is material from the Ken Burns: America’s Storyteller program that was released in March.