Ken Kesey an Oregon Experience

The 1960’s might have been very different without Ken Kesey. He wrote two of the decade’s best-selling novels, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Sometimes a Great Notion.” He became a brazen harbinger of psychedelic substances. And he starred as the Merry Prankster protagonist of Tom Wolfe’s chronicle of the times, “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test.”

Ken Kesey grew to be one of Oregon’s most colorful all-time, small-town characters. People knew him as an unlikely mix of writer, jester, artist and intellectual. But he lived his latter years as a Lane County farmer. And Kesey himself liked to describe his life with a simple: “What a long, strange trip it still do be, doobie, doobie-doo.”