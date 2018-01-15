La Dolce Vita: The Music of Italian Cinema

Sunday, January 21 at 12 noon

Dawning in the dark aftermath of World War II, the fertile mid-century decades of Italian cinema delighted international movie audiences with an eclectic mix of movie classics from groundbreaking directors including Frederico Fellini, Franco Zeffirelli, Sergio Leone and others. And a major component of Italian cinema’s enduring popularity continues to be a lush selection of sweeping film scores by composers like Nino Rota and Ennio Morricone. Featuring Josh Groban, Renee Fleming and Joshua Bell, GREAT PERFORMANCES partners with the New York Philharmonic and music director Alan Gilbert for a romantic concert of audience favorites with music from 81/2, Amarcord, Once Upon a Time in the West, Cinema Paradiso, Life Is Beautiful, Il Postino and more.