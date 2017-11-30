Monday, December 4 at 8:00 p.m.

Our Land – Traversing Oregon is a story of an overland journey across Oregon’s highly varied public lands, to highlight the qualitative and quantitative value of such areas, in light of recent political developments that are threatening to take them away. From west to east, wildlife biologist and outdoor addict Jason Fitzgibbon, set out with cinematographer Octave Zangs to sample some of the state’s most rugged coastlines, its finest trails, and its wildest rivers, in an effort to enjoy and share some of the ecological resources, recreational opportunities, and priceless experiences that can be found in our threatened federal lands.

To learn more about how you can contribute to protect our public lands, please visit Our Land Film’s website: ourlandfilm.com