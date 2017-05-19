Sunday, May 28 at 9:30 p.m.

The Last Ring Home is the story of Lt Minter Dial and his 1932 Annapolis Naval Academy ring that miraculously made its way home 17 years after he was killed as a POW of the Japanese in WWII. The Last Ring Home is a spellbinding account of one man’s obsession with a family mystery and the product of decades of research and inquiries. It also explores author Minter Dial’s pursuit of the true story of his namesake, his late grandfather Lt. Minter Dial, USN, a celebrated war hero whose suffering and trauma nearly buried his memory forever.