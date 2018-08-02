Learn More With PBS

For nearly 50 years, SOPTV and public stations throughout the United States have provided trusted programming and content for viewers and for supporting teachers in the classroom.

PBS was founded to use the power of media to educate, engage, and inspire all Americans. In fact, PBS and local stations are arguably the largest educational institution in the country!

Kids Learn with PBS

PBS’ Ready To Learn service has helped parents and teachers prepare millions of children for success in school. PBS stations across the country broadcast extended blocks of children’s TV programming and conduct thousands of local workshops for parents and caregivers. More than half of SOPTV’s weekday program schedule is dedicated to children’s programming.

To connect with viewers wherever they are, PBS has innovated and expanded its o erings beyond television. Today we make our high-quality children’s and adult programming available through broadcast, mobile, and digital services. In a review of ELA (English language arts) studies, 97% show that PBS content had a statistically significant impact on student learning.

Schools Teach with PBS

PBS content and programming is the #1 source of classroom video programming. PBS and local stations provide teachers with resources like PBS LearningMedia, which includes lesson plans tailored to state curriculum standards and professional development. Students using PBS content showed signi cant learning gains in 94% of in- school learning studies, and 97% of studies of PBS STEM resources showed significant learning outcomes.

Benjamin Franklin noted, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” As our work with the Teacher Community Program continues, I will share more about our work with the educational community.

With gratitude,

Mark Stanislawski President & CEO