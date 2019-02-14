Les Misérables on Masterpiece

MASTERPIECE PBS “Les Misérables” Shown: Fantine (LILY COLLINS) (C) BBC – Photographer: Robert Viglasky.

Coming Sundays in April 2019.

A blockbuster novel for over 150 years comes vividly to life in award-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies’ multi-layered retelling of Les Misérables by Victor Hugo. This enthralling television event (not a musical) airs in six episodes on MASTERPIECE, Sundays, April 14 – May 19, 2019 on SOPTV.

Dominic West (The Affair, The Wire) stars as Jean Valjean, the most famous fugitive in literature, with David Oyelowo (Selma, Small Island) as his relentless pursuer, Javert. Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply; Love, Rosie) appears as the tragic seamstress, Fantine; Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals) plays her adolescent daughter, Cosette; Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Adeel Akhtar (Unforgotten) are Cosette’s cruel overseers, the Thénardiers; and Josh O’Connor (The Durrells in Corfu) is the student and reluctant revolutionary Marius, who falls in love with Cosette at first sight.

Joining the extensive cast are David Bradley (Game of Thrones, Harry Potter) as Marius’ formidable grandfather, Monsieur Gillenormand, and Derek Jacobi (Gladiator, Last Tango in Halifax) as the kindly Bishop of Digne, who rescues Valjean at his lowest ebb.

Les Misérables is globally distributed outside the U.S. by BBC Studios Distribution. MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by WGBH Boston.

