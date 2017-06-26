Lightning Strike!

Last night we got hit with a lightning bolt – probably on our antenna on the Kay Building sometime around 10pm. All three channels are off-the-air. It’s estimated 1,500 lighting strikes hit the ground In Jackson and Josephine Counties and I think everybody was off-last night for over-the-air signals.

Tom and Matt are in working on restoring our services and we have a vendor trying to remotely access the transmission equipment.

Apparently we had quite a power surge and it shut down a number of our systems feeding Phoenix-Baldy, King Mtn and Stukel … a clean sweep!

Not clear when service will be resumed. We know KDRV was impacted… but they are back on-the-air. KOBI and KMVU are on. KTVL which has their main transmitter on Mt. Ashland is on as of 11am this morning.

Mark Stanislawski

President & CEO

Southern Oregon Public Television

Connecting our Community

KSYS Medford & KFTS Klamath Falls