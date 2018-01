Sunday, January 28 at 1:30 p.m.

McCain has built an enviable career over the past 20 years by balancing his massive pop success with the year-round touring schedule of a tireless troubadour. His hit songs, authentic spirit and surprisingly affable sense of humor keep fans coming back time and time again for nights that feel more like parties with old friends than rock concerts. In this episode, Edwin talks about his hobbies, his start in music, and his mother-in-law.