Live from Lincoln Center: New York Philharmonic New Year’s Eve 2018

Celebrate with Bernstein on Broadway.

Enjoy a musical evening with a reairing of Live From Lincoln Center ringing in 2018 with a celebration of the legendary Leonard Bernstein on the occasion of his centennial year. Broadway stars Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George), Christopher Jackson (Hamilton), Laura Osnes (Cinderella), and Aaron Tveit (Next to Normal) perform selections from some of the composer’s most beloved musical theater works. Bramwell Tovey conducts members of the New York Philharmonic and Live From Lincoln Center series host Audra McDonald present the broadcast.

Bernstein enjoyed a more than four-decade relationship with the Philharmonic, including 11 years as music director and 21 years as Laureate Conductor. The concert is part of the orchestra’s celebration of Bernstein’s 100th birthday year, and features selections from his musical theater compositions, including On the Town, West Side Story, Wonderful Town, and Candide.

“Live From Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic are a New Year’s Eve tradition for millions of Americans around the country,” said Andrew Carl Wilk, Executive Producer of Live From Lincoln Center. “We’re proud to be celebrating the legendary Leonard Bernstein this year with such brilliant performers, who will bring their enormous talent and personal interpretations to some of the great composer’s most iconic music.”

“As someone who was privileged to meet and work with Bernstein and to attend his classes at Tanglewood, it is always a huge honor to conduct his orchestra in his music,” said conductor Bramwell Tovey. “Part of his genius was composing works that transcend classical music and resonate deeply in the popular canon. I’m thrilled to be part of this uplifting evening and, through PBS, to bring these masterpieces to audiences around the country.”

During the intermission, Audra McDonald guides television viewers through a retrospective look at the legendary composer and conductor with material from the New York Philharmonic Archives about his life and works performed in the concert.

This episode of Live From Lincoln Center is directed for television by Matthew Diamond.