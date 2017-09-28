Local Focus: A Conversation about the Vietnam War

Thursday, September 28 at 10:00 p.m.

A community discussion among those who served our country: Those who fought in and those who fought against the war.

The discussion will lead off with a preview of Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s ten-part, 18-hour documentary series, The Vietnam War, the epic story of one of the most consequential, divisive, and controversial events in American history as it has never before been told on film. Visceral and immersive, the series explores the human dimensions of the war through revelatory testimony of nearly 80 witnesses from all sides. Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as combatants and civilians from North and South Vietnam. A moderated local panel discussion follows, exploring many points of view, including comments from both war protestors and Vietnam veterans.

A SOPTV public media initiative, LOCAL FOCUS is designed to illuminate the pressing issues of the day, from a southern Oregon point of view, by encouraging viewers to come together to engage, encourage and empower our community.