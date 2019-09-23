Local, USA: 25 Texans in the Land of Lincoln

Airs on SOPTV WORLD Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

 

Join the quest of 25 history students, mostly Mexican American, who drive 2,000 miles from the Alamo in Texas to a Springfield, Illinois museum asking to repatriate General Santa Anna’s prosthetic leg and honoring Abe Lincoln’s support of Mexico with a Day of the Dead altar. With humor, humility, and animated history lessons, these students from San Antonio’s St. Mary’s University raise questions of identity, borders, museum ethics, and collective memory.

