Local, USA: Crossing the Divide

Airs Sunday, July 15 at 3 pm.

The 2016 Presidential election made one thing clear: there are deep divisions in America. Now, five early-career reporters travel together across the country to explore the issues that divide us and discover the stories that unite us.

Traveling in one van from Massachusetts, to Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana, and California, the team amplifies the voices of those who’ve been cut off and forgotten in American society. With video, audio and written pieces, not just the issues but the people themselves become the focus during this two-and-a-half month journey.