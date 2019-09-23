Local, USA: Tariq’s Cube

Airs on SOPTV WORLD Monday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.

Tariq’s cube charts the rocky terrain of boyhood in America through the eyes of Tariq, a Muslim American boy figuring out his place in the world through a series of Rubik’s cube competitions. We learn Tariq’s path to adulthood is full of ups and downs, with success and tragedy alike firmly challenging him to figure out who he is and what he wants to do. Add to that the backdrop of a country struggling to figure out how to understand its Muslim neighbors.