Local, USA: The Blackfeet Flood

In 1964, Swift Dam broke and swept through Montana’s Blackfeet Reservation — uprooting homes, killing 31 people, and signaling the end of a way of life for many traditional families. Fifty years after the worst natural disaster in the state’s history, a Blackfeet man named Butch returns home to confront the tragedy that left him an orphan at 14, and to try to remember “what it means to be Blackfeet.”