Local, USA: The Seven Generations River

Monday, April 22 at 6pm

In a time when America’s natural resources are caught in the crossfire of deep divisions between Americans, the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians from the southwest corner of the Great Lakes might hold the key to healing our divisions, healing nature and healing ourselves. For the Pokagon, water is sacred. They are intimately tied to the lakes, rivers and streams that run through tribal lands. When the Federal government recognized the Pokagon as a sovereign tribal nation, the tribe launched a series of cultural preservation and environmental restoration efforts. The Pokagon are leading a major cultural preservation and environmental restoration effort in order to pave the way for the next seven generations. From the Detroit Public Television series, Great Lakes Now.