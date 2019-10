Airs Monday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. Encore airings: Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15 at 2 a.m. & 8 a.m.

Veterans with physical and/or mental wounds face multiple obstacles in their transitions to civilian life. Stories include a program training both veterans and shelter dogs, and the recovery of a veteran who became a Taekwondo Grandmaster.