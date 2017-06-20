Local Focus: Vietnam – Join The Conversation

In our on-going “Local Focus: Vietnam” initiative, SOPTV is organizing a community conversation between Vietnam Veterans and Anti-Vietnam War Activists in hopes of building bridges and moving beyond their painful chapter in American history.

SOPTV’s Julie Akins will lead the discussion, share clips from her interview with award winning film makers Ken Burns and Lynn Novice, and preview clips from their upcoming 18-hour documentary, “Vietnam.”

If you are interested in being a panelist, attending the conversation of have some question or issues you’d like to see addressed, please let us know by leaving a comment here, or send us an email to: localfocus@soptv.org