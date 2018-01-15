Lola Baldwin: An Oregon Experience

Monday, January 22 at 9:30 p.m.



Lola Baldwin began working for the Portland Police Department in 1905 for the Lewis & Clark Exposition to protect women and children coming to town for the event.

She was hired officially in 1908 becoming the country’s first sworn policewoman crusading for the moral and physical welfare of families, single working women and children.

An ardent suffragist, Baldwin advocated for pay equity and a living wage to keep young women workers from lives of prostitution and crime. Preventive police strategies developed by “municipal mothers” like Baldwin influence policing policies to this day.

