Lost Civil War Prison, A Time Team America Presentation

Near the end of the Civil War, Confederate soldiers quickly erected a prison to take the over-flow from Andersonville, an effort to fix design problems and over-crowding. The new stockade housed 10,000 prisoners. Yet one Union prisoner described Camp Lawton as “Andersonville all over again.” When General Sherman’s forces approached, prisoners and guards fled quickly and left bits and pieces of their lives behind. What will the relics TIME TEAM AMERICA finds tell us about life in a Civil War prison?