Lost LA: Borderlands

Saturday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

American history has long been told as a triumphant march westward from the Atlantic coast, but in Southern California our history stretches back further in time. This episode explores the interconnected lives of three people who lived through California’s transition from native land to Spanish colony and from Mexican province to American state. Featuring the stories of native leader Toypurina, who led the revolt against the San Gabriel Mission, Spanish soldier Jose Maria Pico, who served at the mission, and his son Pio Pico, who became the last Mexican Governor of California.