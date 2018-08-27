Lost LA: Descanso Gardens

Saturday, September 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Descanso Gardens, located in La Canada Flintridge just east of Los Angeles, is a 150-acre botanical garden that welcomes thousands of visitors annually. This episode not only explores the natural, year-round beauty of this urban retreat, but reveals its surprising history as one of Southern California’s most beloved public gardens.

At one time, this property belonged to newspaper magnate E. Manchester Boddy (1891-1967) who owned the Los Angeles Daily News. From its pre-colonial origins as an oak woodland to its contemporary role as a living museum, this episode examines how the Descanso Gardens reflect the social, political, and cultural evolution of Los Angeles.