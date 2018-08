Saturday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles is often identified with Hollywood, but there’s more to the entertainment industry than its facade of movie stars and blockbuster films. This episode explores the career of Lois Weber; a filmmaker who rose to greatness in a nascent film industry that welcomed women into creative leadership positions; as well as a Central Casting Bureau that capitalized on the city’s segregated ethnic enclaves when filling background roles.