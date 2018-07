Saturday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

“Reshaping LA” details how the modern metropolis has altered its topography to better suit its needs, visiting the city’s now-defunct hills and tunnels, as well as the vanished canals of Venice Beach. Much of L.A.’s history has been buried in a figurative sense, but some literally lies buried beneath the modern landscape, concealed long ago when the city, opted to mold its developing infrastructure to suit its modern needs.