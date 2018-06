Saturday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.

“Wild L.A.,” unwraps the complicated relationship between the city and its natural environment. The program explores the origin of the Santa Ana winds, that infamous weather phenomenon that triggers allergies, fray nerves and alarm fire-prone communities. The episode also examines the demise of the grizzly bear in Southern California, an animal once revered by indigenous peoples but later targeted by Europeans as a threat to safety and security.