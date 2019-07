Airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m., beginning Aug. 28, 2019.

Burrow into the magical depths of Australian animal life as unique species navigate extremes on land and sea. Blue chip cameras capture the continent’s diverse animal populations in its highest snow peaks, frigid southern seas and suburban backyards. An exploration of one of the most magical lands on the planet. Its unique wildlife includes a tree-dwelling kangaroo, a spider that survives underwater and a bird that spreads fire.