Saturday, September 9 at 10:00 p.m.

Mannheim Steamroller 30/40 Live is captured in high definition, and recorded in surround sound over two evenings in December 2014 at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska, the hometown of Mannheim Steamroller. The program features songs from their ever-popular Mannheim Steamroller Christmas annual tour: the iconic “Deck the Halls” arrangement by Chip Davis, “God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen”, “Silent Night”, and a special performance of “Greensleeves” featuring Elyse Davis, the daughter of Chip Davis. New performances of composer / producer Chip Davis’ early career “Fresh Aire” series include “Toccata” and Four Rows of Jacks”.