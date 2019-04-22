Megan Hilty: Live from Lincoln Center

Friday, May 24 at 9 p.m.

With an operatic

voice range and sunny charm, Tony-nominated songstress Megan Hilty is the

epitome of musical stardom. After making her Broadway debut as Glinda in Wicked

opposite Idina Menzel to critical acclaim, Hilty went on to star in Noises

Off, 9 to 5, and NBC’s musical drama Smash. For one night

only, the multifaceted artist brings her immense talents and infectious

charisma to the twinkling Appel Room with a versatile set of songs celebrating

favorite musical-theater composers and classic standards.