Megan Hilty: Live from Lincoln Center

Friday, May 24 at 9 p.m.
With an operatic
voice range and sunny charm, Tony-nominated songstress Megan Hilty is the
epitome of musical stardom. After making her Broadway debut as Glinda in Wicked
opposite Idina Menzel to critical acclaim, Hilty went on to star in Noises
Off, 9 to 5, and NBC’s musical drama Smash. For one night
only, the multifaceted artist brings her immense talents and infectious
charisma to the twinkling Appel Room with a versatile set of songs celebrating
favorite musical-theater composers and classic standards.