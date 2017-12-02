Memory Rescue with Daniel Amen, M.D.

Wednesday, December 6 at 9:30 p.m.

In Memory Rescue with Daniel Amen, MD, Dr. Amen talks about how you can improve your memory and even rescue it if you think it’s headed for trouble. This very simple idea to strengthen a person’s memory is based on treating the 11 major risk factors that destroy brain function. Most of these risk factors are either preventable or treatable. Dr Amen has developed the mnemonic “BRIGHT MINDS” to help you remember the 11 major risk factors. Knowing one’s risk factors and how to overcome them is critical to rescuing one’s memory. Your brain’s history is NOT your destiny. You can make your brain better with this powerful program from Dr. Daniel Amen.