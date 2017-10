Thursday, October 26 starting at 9:00 p.m.

Barnaby is delighted that his heroes Hired Gun are reuniting to play at the Midsomer Rocks festival – minus their drummer, who disappeared 30 years ago after driving his car into a quarry. However, a string of bizarre warnings convinces the paranoid lead singer that someone is trying to stop the reunion, and his fears are confirmed when the backup singer drops dead on stage.