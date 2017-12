Thursday, December 14 starting at 9:00 p.m.

The Barnabys prepare for Cully’s wedding as Lord Fitzroy and Beth Porteous wed. At the reception, tragedy strikes – the maid of honor is murdered! Their honeymoon cancelled, the Fitzroys contend with police in their home, as Barnaby & Jones learn more about the family. There are secrets, lies, & an illegitimate son in the mystery, which is further complicated when the estate manager is killed.