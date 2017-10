Thursday, November 2 at 9:00 p.m.

When Dr. Alan Delaney is killed by a hit-and-run driver while in charge of his partner’s new car, Barnaby and Jones discover the dead man had once been accused by Dr. James Kirkwood of stealing a large sum of money from their Midsomer Market practice. Further investigations to uncover the whereabouts of the missing money lead the detectives to believe that Kirkwood may have been the real target.Guest star: Stephanie Cole (Doc Martin).