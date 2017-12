Thursday, December 28 starting at 9:00 p.m.

Barnaby & Jones are in Dunstan to investigate the deaths of a reclusive couple. As they try to establish whether Ron & Libby Wilson were murdered or died of natural causes, their attention is drawn to a dispute between a local builder and road protesters nearby. When another death occurs, the detectives learn that there are plenty of dark secrets and fierce hostilities in this idyllic village.