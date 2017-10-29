Midsomer Murders: Picture of Innocence, Parts 1 & 2

Thursday, November 9 starting at 9:00 p.m.

A photographer is murdered shortly after exhibiting a compromising picture of Barnaby – who becomes a suspect in the ensuing investigation. Joyce concludes that someone is trying to frame him, and is stunned when he admits to a previous relationship with the murdered man’s wife. With Barnaby sidelined, Jones is forced to work with the irritating Martin Spellman to solve the case. Guest stars: Liza Goddard (Bergerac), Adrian Scarborough (Father Brown, Upstairs Downstairs) and Richard Lintern (Silent Witness).