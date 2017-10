Thursday, November 9 starting at 9:00 p.m.

When director Nick Cheyney is found beheaded by a guillotine on the set of his latest film, Barnaby and Jones are left with no shortage of suspects. The victim was on poor terms with several people connected to the project, including the mother of his child and an actor who blamed him for ruining his career. Guest star: Nicky Henson (Downtown Abbey).