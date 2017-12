Thursday, December 21 starting at 9:00 p.m.

Tommy Hicks – executed during WWI for “cowardice and desertion” – is added to the list on Midsomer’s war memorial. HIs son & grandson are thrilled, but their neighbors, the Hammonds, are not; Henry, the patriarch, has nurtured a feud. After Henry is murdered at a battle re-enactment, Barnaby delves into two families’ history to find a killer, discovering a web of fraud, lies, and hidden truths.