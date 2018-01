Tuesday, January 23 at 11:00 p.m.

Behind the kitchen doors of one of Los Angeles’ premiere restaurants, Providence you’ll meet Guatemalan Kitchen Manager Jorge Dugal whose account of struggle and survival is not unlike his peers who left everything behind for a chance to find a better life in the United States. In this episode, we meet several such chefs whose unique stories of struggle and survival are intricately intertwined with the food they create and serve.