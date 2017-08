Friday, August 25 at 9:00 p.m.

Miss Marple is asked to help Gwenda Halliday, a wealthy young woman who has bought a house on the English coast, but then began to experience disturbing visions. Soon Gwenda discovers that instead of spending all her life in India, she had lived in the house as a child. The visions are actually flashes of memory – and she realizes she witnessed the murder of a beautiful woman.