Friday, March 9 at 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 11 at 3:00 p.m.; & Monday, March 12 at 11:00 p.m.

Celebrate the new generation of Doo Wop performers as the original legends reunite to pass the torch. Performers include Kenny Vance & the Planotones, The Duprees, The Whiptones, Charlie Thomas’ Drifters, The Modern Gentlemen and many more.