Nathan Carter: Celtic Country

Monday, September 10 at 8:00 p.m.

Since launching his band in 2007, country and Irish music sensation Nathan Carter has taken the world by storm! Nathan’s version of “Wagon Wheel” launched him to stardom in 2012. The album was a commercial success for him making it to the Top 3 in the Irish Album Chart. Carter won the RTE Irish Country Music Award for Best Single in 2016 for “Wagon Wheel.” This program was recorded live in Dublin at the 3 Arena in April 2017. It features Nathan singing a variety of country and Irish classics and playing the accordion, piano and guitar.