Nature: American Spring LIVE

A three-night LIVE special, airing Monday, April 29, Tuesday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 1.

The American Spring LIVE series is an unprecedented television event, broadcast over April 29th, April 30th, and May 1st, 2019, from iconic locations across America. From the host location in Yosemite National Park and ecosystems ranging from the Rockies to the Everglades, from inner-city parks to remote wilderness preserves, a diverse group of researchers and citizen scientists investigate – in real time – how a wide range of organisms respond to the change of seasons. They will share their insights into the natural world and reveal new technologies that make their discoveries possible.