Nature: Hotel Armadillo

Wednesday, April 19 at 8:00 p.m.

You won’t find this hotel on the beaches of Rio. Deep in the heart of the Brazilian wetlands, the mysterious and secretive Giant armadillo digs a new burrow every other night. Once this termite-eater moves on, it leaves behind one of the hottest plots of real estate in the tropical Pantanal for 80 species of diverse and ever-changing animal clientele. We’ll get a never-before-seen look as guests walk, squawk, slither, and crawl from far and wide to get the best room available.

From families of nursing anteaters to foraging coatis, the “Hotel Armadillo” showcases all the grasslands have to offer along with the scientists who “check in” these exotic guests.